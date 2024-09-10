Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Acquired by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,999 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.22% of Janux Therapeutics worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $512,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $829,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 41.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 11,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Janux Therapeutics stock opened at $41.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 3.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.72. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 291.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $8.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.77 million. Janux Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 709.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JANX. Scotiabank cut their target price on Janux Therapeutics from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.13.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

