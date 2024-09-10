Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Jasper Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JSPR opened at $19.30 on Monday. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $31.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $291.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.22.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Research analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Jasper Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

