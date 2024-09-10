Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.07.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $106.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $137.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

