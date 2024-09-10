Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 221,329 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.6% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $321,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.9 %

META stock opened at $504.79 on Tuesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $505.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total transaction of $449,775.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,258,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.99, for a total transaction of $449,775.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,258,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total transaction of $2,663,825.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,370 shares of company stock valued at $193,527,936. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.66.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

