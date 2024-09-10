JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Savara in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Savara has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Savara stock opened at $4.26 on Monday. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock has a market cap of $701.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Savara will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $59,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Savara by 64.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Savara in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

