JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $375.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.08.

AXON stock opened at $364.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.13. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise has a 12-month low of $189.12 and a 12-month high of $378.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,650 shares of company stock valued at $101,364,745. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

