Joby Aviation’s (JOBY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of JOBY opened at $5.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.98. Joby Aviation has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $7.69.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,396.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,396.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,336. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 616,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 55,340 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

