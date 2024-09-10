JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.68 and last traded at $73.68. Approximately 4 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.85.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

