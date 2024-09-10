JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.2% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.44.

JPM stock opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

