JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

Read Our Latest Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of JPM opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $617.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.