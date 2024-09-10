JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.96. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.70 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.44.

Shares of JPM opened at $216.97 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $225.48. The firm has a market cap of $617.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,471,687,000 after acquiring an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,016,878,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after purchasing an additional 150,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

