Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) was up 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 30,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,719,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.07.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group (NASDAQ:KAVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

Kaival Brands Innovations Group Company Profile

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc sells, markets, and distributes electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) products and related components in the United States. The company offers Bidi Stick, a disposable and tamper-resistant ENDS product in various flavor options for adult cigarette smokers. It sells its products to non-retail customers through convenience stores and the website www.wholesale.bidivapor.com.

