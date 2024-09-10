Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Holdings Decreased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.10.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.