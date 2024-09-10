Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Holdings Decreased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors reduced its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,608 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 54,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

