KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stake Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 24.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBH. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 433.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 72.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 625.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $80.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.90.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KBH. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

