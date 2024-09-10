KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

KDDI Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $16.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.06. KDDI has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Analysts expect that KDDI will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

