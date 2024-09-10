Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.50

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.50 and traded as low as $2.71. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 771 shares traded.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $21.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 0.21.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kentucky First Federal Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.