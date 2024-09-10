Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, UBS Group cut Kering from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kering has a consensus rating of Hold.

Kering Price Performance

Kering Company Profile

OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $25.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. Kering has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

