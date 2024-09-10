KeyCorp Comments on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSA. Citigroup raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Shares of NSA opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $47.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 48.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

