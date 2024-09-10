KeyCorp Downgrades National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Sector Weight

KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSA. Barclays upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.94.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $47.42. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 125.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

