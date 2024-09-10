KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.17% of KeyCorp worth $22,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,308,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after acquiring an additional 610,688 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 399.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 456,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after acquiring an additional 364,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 217,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 66,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.65.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,864 shares in the company, valued at $759,665.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

