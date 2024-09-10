KeyCorp Raises Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $178.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $172.00 to $178.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a sector underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $167.46.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $174.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $179.23. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.32%.

In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William N. Springer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.33, for a total value of $350,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.01, for a total transaction of $499,699.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,815,663.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,323 shares of company stock worth $1,994,709. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $1,022,811,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,554,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,537,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,478,000 after purchasing an additional 810,158 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 2,244.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,824,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,557,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 473,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

