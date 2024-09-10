Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Norden Group LLC

Norden Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after acquiring an additional 151,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,811,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,775 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,543 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $303,444,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 96.0% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 828,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $145.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total transaction of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.