Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kforce were worth $9,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KFRC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 59.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 487.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 6.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Up 0.9 %

KFRC stock opened at $63.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Kforce Announces Dividend

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $356.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.20 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kforce

In other Kforce news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

