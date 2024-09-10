Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Certuity LLC

Certuity LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,666,000. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,040,000 after buying an additional 330,327 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $250,695.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $147.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average of $134.90.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
