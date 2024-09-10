Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.83.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KTB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 421,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,335,000 after acquiring an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KTB opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.94. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $75.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Free Report

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.