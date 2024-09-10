Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Position Decreased by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 53,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned approximately 0.10% of Korn Ferry worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth about $36,347,000. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,700,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 41,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $815,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE KFY opened at $68.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $75.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 45.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KFY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Insider Buying and Selling at Korn Ferry

In other news, CEO Mark Arian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $330,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,038,858.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.