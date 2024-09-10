Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Optas LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UAA opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.65.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

