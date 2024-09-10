Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,133 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,479,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $5,756,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 329,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,506,000 after purchasing an additional 29,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $222.66 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.72 and a 52-week high of $236.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.68, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average is $201.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $470,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

