Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 2,290 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $86.67 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

