Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires Shares of 620 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $360.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

