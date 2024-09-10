Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 245,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 18,390 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSMP opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

