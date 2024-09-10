Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 58,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.19% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. 14.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CODX opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.23. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.86.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 411.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Co-Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company offers Co-Dx PCR platform, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing to patients in point-of-care and at-home setting.

