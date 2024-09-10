Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKN. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 15.6% during the first quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

BKN stock opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.13. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

