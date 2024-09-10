Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $225,000 in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Orange in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Orange by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 57,505 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orange by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Orange by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter.

ORAN opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Orange S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORAN. New Street Research raised Orange to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

