Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $47,000 in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mustang Bio from $25.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Mustang Bio Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of MBIO opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.96. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

