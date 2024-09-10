Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $64,000 in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Genius Sports by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Genius Sports from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Genius Sports Price Performance

GENI stock opened at $7.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

