Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Makes New $134,000 Investment in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,798 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in METC. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 2,071.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of METC opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $411.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Ramaco Resources Announces Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $155.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.90.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

