Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.98. Lithium Americas Corp. has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $12.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). On average, analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.61.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

