Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,577.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at $44,958,509,063.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,670,620 shares of company stock worth $4,651,681,930 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $306.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

