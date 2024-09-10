Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases Shares of 12,215 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,215 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,325,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $294,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,148 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,186,000. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its holdings in Sunrun by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,630,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,611,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,777,000 after buying an additional 876,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RUN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.98.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 66.36%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,210,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 44,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $710,317.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,210,099.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,344,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,280,478.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,249,709. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

