Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $95,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 101,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 324.7% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 106,175 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 280,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGFV opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.31.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

