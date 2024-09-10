Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect Kroger to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Kroger has set its FY25 guidance at $4.30-4.50 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 29.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kroger to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Trading Down 0.6 %

KR opened at $51.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.47. Kroger has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Kroger

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.69%.

In other news, VP Brian W. Nichols sold 2,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total value of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,975.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on Kroger from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KR

About Kroger

(Get Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.