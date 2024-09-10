LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Begins Coverage on Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $144.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Atmos Energy stock opened at $133.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $101.00 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,757,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,162,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 46.2% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,411,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after acquiring an additional 446,292 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,941,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,008,000 after purchasing an additional 242,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

