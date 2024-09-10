Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,929 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in General Motors by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, with a total value of $1,102,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Nomura Securities raised shares of General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Motors from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

