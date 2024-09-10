Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE O opened at $62.86 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.09.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 17.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.50 to $70.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

