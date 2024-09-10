Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Buys New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Biogen by 82.8% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 123.2% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total value of $88,018.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $199.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.37. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 target price (down previously from $340.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $277.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BIIB

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.