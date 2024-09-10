Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $190,000 Stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC cut its position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASX. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 9.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

