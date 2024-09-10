Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $248,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $1,211,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,108.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.3 %

Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

