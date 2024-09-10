Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $261,000 Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,951,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,110 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,939 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of LHX stock opened at $229.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $245.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.08.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

