Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Invests $227,000 in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total transaction of $663,874.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $1,452,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,783,235.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,583 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $663,874.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,866,426.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,388 shares of company stock valued at $10,205,064 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Up 4.2 %

NTRA stock opened at $117.66 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $124.83. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

