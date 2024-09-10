Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 171 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 304.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 941,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 160,478 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 387,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 218,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,099,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.14.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.0 %

BK stock opened at $67.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The stock has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.66 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $961,650.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,652.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

